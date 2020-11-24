Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka wish Delhi Crime's entire cast for winning an International Emmy Award

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma have extended their heartfelt wishes to the entire team of the Delhi Crime for winning big at the International Emmy Awards.

The entire cast of the web series Delhi Crime is surely on cloud nine after winning at the 48th International Emmy Awards which was held last night. For the unversed, the popular Netflix series has bagged the Best Drama Series Award. And the entire cast has been receiving immense love and appreciation from every nook and cranny. In fact, Bollywood is too proud of the achievement and several celebrities took to their respective social media handles to congratulate the entire team. From Deepika Padukone to Hrithik Roshan, since morning B-town has been showering love on the entire team.

And joining them are Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma. Taking to her Instagram stories, the Quantico star shared a poster of the web series and wrote “Congratulations to the entire team of#Delhi Crime on the win at the International Emmy Awards. Bravo.” While extending his wishes, the Gully Boy star too shared a poster featuring Shefali Shah on his Insta stories. Alongside it, he wrote, “An Unprecedented & Incredible Feat! Congrats to my Friend @Shefalishahofficial & the team of Delhi Crime.”

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star too wished the entire team of the Delhi Crime and wrote, “Congratulations to the entire team of#Delhi Crime on winning the Emmy.”

Take a look at the posts.

On a related note, the story of Delhi Crime revolves around the horrific 2012 Delhi gang-rape incident. Shefali portrays the role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi who searches for the culprit. To note, Directed by Richie Mehta, Delhi Crime has become the first web-series from India to win an International Emmy Award.

Credits :Instagram

