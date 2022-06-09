Priyanka Chopra sends 'luck and love' to the Iman Vellani and Ms. Marvel cast: Representation matters

Marvel's latest release, Ms. Marvel which premiered its first episode of June 8 has been one of the most anticipated shows, mainly because it introduces the studio's first female South Asian superhero as well as its first Muslim superhero. Not only fans but Priyanka Chopra also expressed her excitement about the new show on her Instagram story.

Sharing a post on Marvel's new show, Priyanka congratulated the cast consisting of lead Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan alongside Matt Lintz, Rish Shah, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur and more. The show also consists of a cameo from Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar. In her message for the cast of the show, Chopra wrote, "Wishing my friends and everyone involved so much luck and love."

The actress also added a hashtag saying, "Representation matters" alongside her message and tagged the cast of the show. Priyanka is known to have been a champion when it comes to talking about opening doors for South Asian talent in Hollywood. Priyanka recently also hosted a special event at Oscars 2022 which celebrated South Asian excellence in the industry and teamed up along with the likes of Mindy Kaling, Aziz Ansari and more for the same.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's post here:

As for Marvel's new show, it follows the story of Kamala Khan, a Pakistani American teenager from New Jersey who is a massive Avengers fan and a Captain Marvel nerd. The show follows Kamala's journey as she discovers herself and her identity after receiving superhero powers. The show will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar with new episodes that will be released weekly.

