Priyanka Chopra shares blood stained snaps from Citadel sets; Asks fans to identify between 'real' & 'fake'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has recently been sharing many behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of her latest Amazon drama series Citadel, and PeeCee's fans are all here for it. Recently, the Baywatch actor has shared some snaps with her exposed wounds from the sets and urged fans to identify which of the wounds are ‘real’ and which are not.

PeeCee also made sure to reply to one of her fans by giving the right answer. As the fan mentioned that the wound on her cheek is real, Priyanka took to correcting that the one on the cheek is fake, while the huge wound on her forehead was the real one. The actress has taken to posting selfies on Instagram from the sets of Russo Brothers' Citadel whose shooting is currently ongoing in London.

Check out Priyanka’s snaps from the sets of Citadel:

Previously, the actor had also shared a ‘messy day’ selfie directly from the sets. The action-packed drama series is being produced by Russo Brothers. Meanwhile, during her birthday, Priyanka was spotted having some time out from her shooting and spent it amid adorable gifts and surprises from husband Nick Jonas. While being stationed in the United Kingdom for the filming, PeeCee didn’t forget to post pictures from the day, which also included bikini snaps as she was enjoying a good day under the sun.

Citadel boasts of a star-studded cast including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, Clayton T. Smith, among others. Priyanka is also starring in several other projects which include Text For You, and Matrix, alongside the legendary Keanu Reeves. PeeCee will also be seen sharing space with Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaara.

