Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares BTS photo from Citadel sets and it features her two good boys; PIC

Priyanka Chopra Jonas can't seem to get enough of her pets. The actress has oftentimes adorably posed with them and not to mention, all her good boys and girls have their own social media pages! The dog mom has recently taken to Instagram to share an adorable photo with her companions from Citadel sets.

Taking to the social media app, Priyanka wrote, "Bring-your-pups-to-work day," and put a dog emoji, heart emoji and glitter emoji alongside. The picture shows two of her dogs, Panda Chopra Jonas and Gino Chopra Jonas! For those unversed, Priyanka and Nick Jonas also have another dog named Diana Chopra Jonas who is often featured in her mom's Instagram.

Take a look at Priyanka's adorable picture with her pet dogs Gino and Panda:

The Chopra Jonas duo often share photos of their three pet dogs, especially during important family events including Diwali, Thanksgiving or Christmas. During an interview with Financial Times, Priyanka had once opened up on her lovely bond with her chihuahua-terrier mix pet dog Diana. She had revealed how during the time when her father had just passed away, Diana was there by her side as she was living alone in the USA.

In other news, Priyanka has often shared stunning behind the scenes snaps from her shoot in London for Citadel. The actress is also currently preparing for the release of The Matrix Resurrections where she is sharing screen space with the original Matrix cast including Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith. While Priyanka's role has been kept a secret, the trailers suggest that she will play an important part in the sequel.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra shares a glimpse of The Matrix: Resurrections' new promo featuring her dialogue; WATCH