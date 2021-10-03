Priyanka Chopra TEASES fans with glimpse of her character in Citadel; Says 'can’t wait for you to meet her'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently filming for her new series Citadel alongside co-star Richard Madden in Spain. Her debut on a digital streaming platform will be with an intriguing production, which will launch on Amazon Prime Video. However, today, PeeCee teased her fans when she shared a glimpse of her character on social media.

Check out her post here:

Taking to her Instagram post, she shared a photo from the set, where not much can be seen but we can see the star standing with a gun in her hand. "Facing fears like the warrior she is…can’t wait for you to meet her," she captioned the picture. Meanwhile, on her Instagram story, desi girl posted a picture which shows the actor is currently in Spain, as she marked the location as "Plaza De La Compañia" with #Citadel. However, this isn't the first time Priyanka has teased her character's look from Citadel. Recently, the star posted a selfie with a messy look on her face.

Interestingly, Priyanka is starring in several other projects including ‘Text For You’, and the fourth installment of the action classic ‘Matrix’ alongside Keanu Reeves. Priyanka has also signed up for her latest Hindi film titled ‘Jee Le Zaara’, a road trip film directed by Farhan Akhtar. Priyanka will be sharing the screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif for the first time in the film. Farhan is returning to the director’s chair after nearly a decade of ‘Don 2’. The venture is penned by Zoya Akhtar as well.

Meanwhile, Citadel, the series, which is backed by Avengers: Endgame filmmakers the Russo Brothers and stars Game of Thrones veteran Richard Madden, will premiere on Amazon Prime Videos soon.

