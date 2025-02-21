Produce 101 Season 2 trainee, rumored to be Lee Insoo, accused of scamming 15 people through travel agency; know details

A former trainee from Produce 101 Season 2 has come under scrutiny following allegations of fraud involving a travel agency, according to a February 20 report by MBC Newsdesk. The controversy centers around an agency that promoted Southeast Asian travel packages but abruptly canceled bookings without issuing refunds.

The company, operated by an individual identified as Lee, allegedly lured customers with attractive travel deals before shutting down operations without warning. Victims who attempted to visit the agency’s physical office found it abandoned, with no trace of employees or contact information. So far, at least 15 people have filed complaints, claiming significant financial losses.

Lee, reportedly a well-known influencer and a past contestant on the Mnet survival show, has responded to the allegations, stating that he was not the actual owner of the agency. He explained that he had temporarily registered the business under his name at the request of someone else, believing it to be a minor administrative formality. As quoted by Koreaboo, “They asked if I could temporarily change the ownership name to mine because they needed to transfer some shares. They said it was just for a moment, and I was so shocked that it turned out like this," Lee said in his defense.

Despite his claims, authorities have issued a summons for Lee, and investigations are underway to determine his level of involvement. Meanwhile, online communities have been buzzing with speculation over his identity. Many Korean netizens claim to have recognized him from the blurred images shared in news reports. Some netizens have suggested he is Lee Insoo, who was formerly signed under singer Im Chang Jung’s agency. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding his identity or direct role in the alleged scam. As the case unfolds, victims are demanding accountability, and police are working to uncover the full extent of the fraud and who was truly responsible.

"This guy was a part of Im Chang-jung's company. Lee Insoo."

"I can tell just by looking at the silhouette."

"Lee Insoo? He was close with all my 1 pick, 2 picks [on the show]. Insoo, why did you turn out like this?"

One Korean netizen wrote, "Wow, Lee Insoo?? I can tell right away when I look at him," while others also expressed shock.