‘Produce 48’ participant Heo Yun Jin to reportedly join Source Music’s new girl group; HYBE Labels responds

On August 24, it was reported that Heo Yun Jin who was previously seen on the Mnet reality show ‘Produce 48’ has shifted from PLEDIS Entertainment to Source Music and will be joining the upcoming girl group with fellow contestants Kim Chae Won and Miyawaki Sakura. HYBE Labels responded by saying they cannot confirm any details.

Star News reported that Heo Yun Jin will now be under Source Music instead of PLEDIS Entertainment where she has been a trainee for a long time. It was also reported that she is set to join the very talked-about girl group from Source Music in which former IZ*ONE members Kim Chae Won and Miyawaki Sakura have been rumoured to be a part of. Both PLEDIS Entertainment and Source Music are a part of HYBE Labels.

Soon, an official form HYBE Labels commented with, “We cannot confirm the facts of trainee Heo Yun Jin's personal debut preparation process and personal contract. We ask for your understanding."

Heo Yun Jin is known to be a trainee under PLEDIS Entertainment since 2017, after which she joined the show ‘Produce 48’ and stood 26th.

Previously, Kim Chae Won, former IZ*ONE member was rumoured to have joined the new girl group project, whereas her fellow member, Japanese singer, Miyawaki Sakura was reported to have signed with HYBE Labels and will be making her return to South Korea following her departure in April.

With so many whispers about the upcoming girl group already moving around, we await to hear about the official lineup.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Former IZ*ONE members Jang Wonyoung and An Yu Jin to debut in a new Starship girl group? Find Out

Who else do you think will join this girl group? Let us know below.