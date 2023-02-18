Project K Release Date: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film to be out in 2024; Fans excited with new poster
On the auspicious day of Maha Shivaratri, Prabhas announced the release date of his upcoming pan Indian film Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin.
Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Project K release date is out. The makers of the film decided to surprise fans on Maha Shivaratri as they shared an intriguing new poster and also announced an official release date. Project K will hit the screens on January 12, 2024, on the occasion of Sankranthi.
Prabhas took to his Instagram handle and shared the new poster as he announced the release date of Project K. In the poster, we can see a big hand-like structure with one finger pointing ahead. We can also see three men with their guns aiming at that hand amidst a dusty background. Indeed the poster looks quite futuristic. On the poster, it is written ‘the world is waiting’. Sharing this poster, the actor also conveyed Maha Shivaratri's wishes to his fans. Even Vyjayanthi Movies shared the poster of the film and wished all the fans Happy Mahashivratri.
The new poster has set fire the internet on fire. Netizens are trying to decode the plot of the film and are super excited to witness the magic in 2024. While one user wrote, "The hands that shape the future." ? The hands in the posters could be a hint at the movies plot, suggesting that the main characters have the power to shape the future in some way #prabhas #projectK. Another fan declared Project K a blockbuster as he wrote, "Ee Movie Tho Pette Records India lo Malli Evadu Touch Cheyaledu 2 Decades Varaku. BookMark This Tweet#Prabhas."
Deepika Padukone's first look
In January, the makers also revealed the first look of Deepika Padukone from the film, on her birthday. In the poster, we can see a silhouette of a woman standing against the sunlight. The face of the woman is not visible but she looks like the Gehraiyaan star. With short hair and dress like a warrior, the poster looks quite intriguing and it is written ‘A hope in the dark’.
About Project K
Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Project K is touted to be a science fiction drama. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, this sci-fi thriller with a budget of around Rs 500 crores, is said to be one of the highest-budgeted movies ever in Indian cinema. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is playing a lengthy and crucial role in the movie, while Bollywood actress Disha Patani has also signed up to play a significant role in the movie.
