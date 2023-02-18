Project K Release Date: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film to be out in 2024; Fans excited with new poster

Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Project K release date is out. The makers of the film decided to surprise fans on Maha Shivaratri as they shared an intriguing new poster and also announced an official release date. Project K will hit the screens on January 12, 2024, on the occasion of Sankranthi.

Prabhas took to his Instagram handle and shared the new poster as he announced the release date of Project K. In the poster, we can see a big hand-like structure with one finger pointing ahead. We can also see three men with their guns aiming at that hand amidst a dusty background. Indeed the poster looks quite futuristic. On the poster, it is written ‘the world is waiting’. Sharing this poster, the actor also conveyed Maha Shivaratri's wishes to his fans. Even Vyjayanthi Movies shared the poster of the film and wished all the fans Happy Mahashivratri.