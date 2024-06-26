Project Silence: Lee Sun Kyun embodies father role to protect daughter in posthumous appearance; new posters OUT

Trigger Warning: The article mentions death and possible suicide.

Project Silence is one of the two posthumous movies from the beloved star Lee Sun Kyun and ahead of its theatrical premiere in July, the movie has unveiled new character posters. Lee Sun Kyun can be seen embodying the role of a father in the new poster as he fights to protect his daughter from deadly experimental dogs. Along with him, Ju Ji Hoon and others become targets.

Late star Lee Sun Kyun, Ju Ji Hoon, and more are targets of dangerous experimental dogs in Project Silence new posters

Lee Sun Kyun in his posthumous appearance as the lead of the upcoming disaster thriller movie Project Silence takes on the role of Security Bureau Administrator Cha Jung Won. He gets trapped on a foggy airport bridge as it is on the verge of collapsing.

In the newly released character posters, we see late star Lee Sun Kyun in a father’s role set to protect his teenage daughter Cha Kyung Min as they become targets of an unseen threat. These unseen treats are deadly experimental dogs that have been unleashed to make the situation worse on the foggy bridge.

The poster adds to the intrigue of whether this father-daughter duo will make it out alive from this unseen disaster.

Additionally, in other posters, we also see Ju Ji Hoon as tow truck driver Jo Bak who has a worried expression on his face. Kim Hee Won as Dr. Yang who was behind the Project Silence intends to run from it without taking any responsibilities.

Lastly, we see Park Ju Hyun as Yu Ra and her older sister Mi Ran played by Park Hee Bon display a protective bond in the new character poster.

Have a look at Project Silence character posters starring Late star Lee Sun Kyun here:

Project Silence will tell the stories of Lee Sun Kyun, Ju Ji Hoon, and more as they become targets of three experimental dogs and get stuck at a foggy bridge which on the verge of collapsing.

Know more about Lee Sun Kyun

Lee Sun Kyun was one of the biggest South Korean stars and was known for his moving acting. After starring in the Oscar-winning movie Parasite, the actor’s popularity increased manyfold internationally as well.

Unfortunately, Lee Sun Kyun was found lifeless in his car on December 27, 2023. As of now, the actor has three unreleased posthumous works which are set to release soon. They include Project Silence, The Land of Happiness, and the K-drama No Way Out.

Disclaimer: If you know someone experiencing suicidal thoughts, anxiety, depression, or grappling with a serious mental illness, it's crucial to seek help promptly. Reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health professional, or NGO for immediate assistance. Numerous helplines are available for support in these situations

