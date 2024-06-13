Project Silence trailer, posters OUT: Lee Sun Kyun, Ju Ji Hoon and more fight to survive against monstrous catastrophe

Trigger Warning: The article mentions death and possible suicide.

Project Silence is the last movie among the two unreleased films of the last actor Lee Sun Kyun before his unfortunate demise last year. On June 13, 2024, Project Silence finally announced its release in July 2024.

Adding to the excitement, the first trailer of the movie and new posters starring Lee Sun Kyun, Ju Ji Hoon, Kim Su An, and Kim Hee Won have been unveiled.

Project Silence unveils unsettling atmosphere Lee Sun Kyun, Ju Ji Hoon and others face in new trailer

On June 13, 2024, Lee Sun Kyun’s last movie titled Project Silence confirmed its release date to be July 12, 2024.

In new developments, Project Silence has also dropped its first trailer giving fans a glimpse of the chaos that reigns free in the action-apocalyptic film. Lee Sun Kyun and his daughter Kim Su An get stuck on a foggy bridge at night when suddenly a shady monster-like figure attacks them and leaves them shocked.

Soon, chaos takes over the bridge when cars, trucks, and other vehicles collide with one another. Ju Ji Hoon, Park Ju Hyun, Kim Hee Won, and others band together and try to fight something dark and unseen, while helicopters get shot down leaving no way to escape the catastrophe.

The trailer added another layer of mystery by letting the audience know that Project Silence was a secret project that went wrong.

Late actor Lee Sun Kyun is joined by Ju Ji Hoon, Kim Hee Won, Park Ju Hyun, and Kim Su An in his fight against the dangers on the bridge.

Watch Project Silence first trailer here:

Project Silence reveals new posters

Project Silence also revealed three new posters of the movie adding to the excitement ahead of its upcoming release. The first poster shows an unsettling glimpse of the broken bridge leaving only shatters of hope for the survivors.

In the other two posters, we see Lee Sun Kyun covering up Kim Su An to protect her, while Ju Ji Hoon holds his dog close and Kim Hee Won a suitcase as they all have worried expressions on their faces.

Disclaimer: If you know someone experiencing suicidal thoughts, anxiety, depression, or grappling with a serious mental illness, it's crucial to seek help promptly. Reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health professional, or NGO for immediate assistance. Numerous helplines are available for support in these situations.

