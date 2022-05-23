Proof: BTS’ J-Hope spills about ‘Her’ and ‘Ego’ as his ‘Proof of Inspiration’ in latest clip

On May 23, BTS’ J-Hope becomes the last person to talk about his ‘Proof of Inspiration’ and in the most ‘Hope’ way, he talks about the two underrated outros from the previous albums, ‘Her’ & ‘Ego’ and how these tracks represent the various aspects of his personality! The album ‘Proof’ and title track ‘Yet To Come’ will be released on June 10.

He said, “There may be many predictions but there are times when I have to wear a mask to hide the sides of myself that I don’t particularly want to show other people and I sometimes hide because I didn’t want to show that side of myself either. But they are all me. I came to accept all of my sides as part of my identity, my ego because my members and ARMY accept all of me. Who I am and the way I am, is my ego and that is my Proof.”

We got to see J-Hope’s innermost thoughts through this small clip and with that, they have brought ‘Proof of Inspiration’ to an end.

In other news, J-Hope achieved 100 million streams on the world's largest music platform 'Spotify' with his solo song 'Outro: Ego' on May 12th. 'Outro: Ego' is a self-composed song by J-Hope released in February 2020 which is an energetic pop genre and sampled the intro beat of BTS' debut album '2 Cool 4 Skool'. Through this track, J-Hope told his story which was about how it wasn't easy to become BTS' J-Hope, but everything is a choice made by fate.

At the time, the track had received the attention of major media companies like Billboard praised the musicality of the song, saying, "It sings about the difficulties and the contrast of personalities between J-Hope and Jung Hoseok."

