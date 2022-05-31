‘Proof’: BTS members display their breathtaking visuals in new concept photos for ‘Door’ version

On May 31, BIGHIT MUSIC released the close up shots for ‘Door’ version of the ‘Proof’ concept photos and BTS members show off their ethereal visuals against the white backdrop. The pastel theme adds elegance and dainty touch to the comeback and we are looking forward to such amazing concepts soon!

Previously, BTS has released a new set of concept photos of their new album 'Proof', which will be released on June 10th. The photo published on BTS' official social media handles on May 31st is the 'Door' version, which shows the moment when BTS, who walked their path and made a record that will remain in history, opens a new door. It showed a different atmosphere from the previously released 'Proof' version, and received a favorable response from ARMYs around the world.

BIGHIT MUSIC said that the 'Door' version is the driving force, unlike the 'Proof' version of the concept photo that prevents prejudice and oppression and emphasizes the determined will of BTS, who have proven their worth over 9 years after their debut. They explained that they expressed the hope of moving forward towards a new moment of history. The contrast between the two types of black and white concept photos and the color contrast of the costumes symbolizes the past and future of BTS, respectively.

The new album 'Proof' is an album containing the history of the 9th anniversary of BTS' debut. It consists of a total of three CDs, each containing the past, present, and future of BTS. Additional concept photos will be released on the 1st and 2nd of next month. BTS, who is currently living in the US, will meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House on May 31st to discuss countermeasures against anti-Asian hate crimes.

