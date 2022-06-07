Proof: BTS members invoke emotions in the cinematic MV teaser for ‘Yet To Come’

On June 7, BIGHIT MUSIC dropped the first MV teaser for BTS' ‘Yet To Come’ and we already feel the sea of emotions that will flow on the day of the release! Dressed in more somber colours, the members look absolutely gorgeous in them. The melancholic feeling is produced by the organ synth and the faint piano keys are extremely pretty.

Previously, BTS will release their new album 'Proof' on June 10th and the live stage for the first time on June 13th. 'Proof' Live is the video content where BTS will unveil their new song stage for the first time since the release of their new album 'Proof'. It is even more meaningful that it will be released on June 13th, the 9th anniversary of their debut.

Those who present new song stages to ARMYs around the world through 'Proof' live will meet 4,000 ARMYs directly at Jangchung Gymnasium in Seoul on the same day for the pre-recording of Mnet 'M Countdown'. In this regard, BIGHIT MUSIC said, "This recording is conducted on a special day only for the BTS members and the ARMY.”

Although it is a pre-recorded event, it is expected that the atmosphere of the event will be reminiscent of a fan meeting or concert as it is held in time for the debut date of BTS. According to BIGHIT MUSIC on June 3rd, BTS will perform ‘Yet To Come’ by appearing on Mnet 'M Countdown' on June 16th, KBS 2TV 'Music Bank' on June 17th, and SBS TV 'Inkigayo' on June 19th.

Meanwhile, BTS has completed this new album to commemorate the 9th anniversary of their debut, looking back on their past activities and with hope for a new chapter to be unfolded in the future.Composed of a total of three CDs, 'Proof' is an album in which the past, present, and future of BTS coexist.

Three new songs will be released, including 'Run BTS' and 'For Youth'. It also has the character of an anthology (selection) reloading songs selected by the members from among the existing hit songs.

ALSO READ: Choose some delicious foods and we’ll reveal if BTS will join you for dinner

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the MV teaser? Let us know in the comments below.