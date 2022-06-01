Proof: BTS members open the ‘Door’ to a new world in latest concept photos for awaited comeback

BTS’ latest concept photos have the members dressed as they did in the previous images but here, the close up shots show their face almost hidden with a sliver of light adorning their face. It feels like a ray of hope, of positivity. It's a sign of BTS’ journey which will now be extremely positive. They look absolutely gorgeous, as usual, with their strong facial expressions.

Previously, BIGHIT MUSIC released some concept photos. This is a close-up shot of the 'Door' version released on May 31, and contains seven charms for each member. Unlike the 'Proof' version, which shows the strong and charismatic BTS, the 'Door' version concept photo exudes a hopeful and gentle atmosphere. It expresses the meaning that BTS, who has walked vigorously leaving countless records, is opening a new door and heading for another path.

The seven members posed using white cloth, while gazing at various places to spread hopeful energy. BTS, which released concept photos for their new album starting with the 'Proof' version on the 28th of last month, will release the final cut of the 'Door' version concept photo on the 2nd. BTS' new album 'Proof' will be released on June 10th. Containing the history of 9 years after the debut of BTS, this album is filled with songs that contain the members' thoughts about the past, present and future of BTS.

BTS became the first Korean artists to visit the White House and exchange opinions with US President Joe Biden. BTS had a 35-minute chat with President Biden in the Oval Office of the White House on June 1. During this meeting, President Biden and BTS talked about hate crimes against Asians, inclusion, and recent visits to Korea. This visit of BTS was made possible by inviting them to the White House to wrap up the 'Asian American, Native, Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month'.

What do you think of the concept photos? Let us know in the comments below.