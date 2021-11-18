Prosecution demands 2 years of imprisonment for former BTOB member Jung Ilhoon over drug charges

On the afternoon of November 18, the 13th Criminal Division of the Seoul High Court held a decision to appeal against Jung Ilhoon for violating the law on drug management. It was originally scheduled to be held on November 4 but was postponed due to the aftermath of COVID-19. On the same day, the prosecution demanded a fine of 126.63 million KRW and two years in prison.

In the first trial, the prosecution requested four years in prison and a fine of 133 million KRW. At that time, the court sentenced Jung Ilhoon to two years in prison and a fine of 130 million KRW. Jung Ilhoon's side appealed for leniency, submitting 87 statements of remorse.

The prosecution also appealed with a lower sentence than the previous sentence. At the first trial, Jung Ilhoon acknowledged the charges, saying, "I am sincerely reflecting. I am very sorry. I was under a lot of stress while working in the entertainment industry at a young age, and I tried to solve it in the wrong way.”

In December 2020, it had been reported that Jung Ilhoon was under investigation by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency along with accomplices for purchasing and using marijuana over the past 4–5 years, his case was handed to prosecution earlier in July this year.

He was later charged for violating the Narcotics Control Act. CUBE Entertainment announced Jung Ilhoon’s departure from BTOB on December 31, 2020, after being investigated for using marijuana.

