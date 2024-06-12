‘Proud of you’: BTS’ J-Hope celebrates Jin’s military discharge; reveals staff's special banner at HYBE building

Jin, the oldest member of BTS has made a triumphant return from military service and everyone is celebrating it. Fellow band member J-Hope did not stay behind in the same and shared a heartwarming update celebrating Jin’s military discharge just moments ago. 

J-Hope shared a collage in his story also lending a sneak peek of BTS’ staff’s special banner for Jin’s return, at the HYBE building adding to the celebrations. 

J-Hope says ‘Proud of you’ congratulating Jin on military discharge, gives a sneak peek of the staff’s special welcome banner 

On June 12, 2024, Jin was finally discharged from the military after completing his service of 18 months. BTS members RM, J-Hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook met Jin at the military base to celebrate his return while SUGA met all of them at the HYBE building. 

Soon after Jin’s military discharge, J-Hope shared a celebratory Instagram story. He created a special collage of him meeting Jin at the military base after discharge. In the photos, you can see J-Hope and Jin giving each other warm hugs. The moment was moving and emotional. J-Hope also captioned the update by saying ‘Proud of you (Jin)’ and ‘Thank you for your effort (or hard work)’

Moreover, J-Hope also added a sneak peek of BTS’ staff’s special banner for Jin’s welcome after military discharge at the HYBE building. The staff’s banner for Jin reads: ‘Seokjin, the most handsome man of the 21st century is finally discharged. You are finally here.’

J-Hope also shared an old photo of him with Jin that he had shared on December 13, 2022, back when he had enlisted and captioned it ‘Time flies’. 

See J-Hope’s Instagram update celebrating Jin’s military discharge here:

J-Hope’s Instagram update celebrating Jin’s military discharge

Know more about Jin’s future activities

Soon after Jin was discharged from the military he came on live on Weverse and greeted his fans worldwide. He will be hosting a special event on BTS FESTA day, tomorrow June 13, 2024, where he will be giving hugs to 1000 lucky fans. Jin will also have a special second session with more fans called ‘Message from Jin’ later that day.

Meanwhile, J-Hope will be the next BTS member to be discharged from the military later this year.

