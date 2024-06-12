‘Proud of you’: BTS’ J-Hope celebrates Jin’s military discharge; reveals staff's special banner at HYBE building

Jin, the oldest member of BTS has made a triumphant return from military service and everyone is celebrating it. Fellow band member J-Hope did not stay behind in the same and shared a heartwarming update celebrating Jin’s military discharge just moments ago.

J-Hope shared a collage in his story also lending a sneak peek of BTS’ staff’s special banner for Jin’s return, at the HYBE building adding to the celebrations.

J-Hope says ‘Proud of you’ congratulating Jin on military discharge, gives a sneak peek of the staff’s special welcome banner

On June 12, 2024, Jin was finally discharged from the military after completing his service of 18 months. BTS members RM, J-Hope, V, Jimin, and Jungkook met Jin at the military base to celebrate his return while SUGA met all of them at the HYBE building.

Soon after Jin’s military discharge, J-Hope shared a celebratory Instagram story. He created a special collage of him meeting Jin at the military base after discharge. In the photos, you can see J-Hope and Jin giving each other warm hugs. The moment was moving and emotional. J-Hope also captioned the update by saying ‘Proud of you (Jin)’ and ‘Thank you for your effort (or hard work)’

Moreover, J-Hope also added a sneak peek of BTS’ staff’s special banner for Jin’s welcome after military discharge at the HYBE building. The staff’s banner for Jin reads: ‘Seokjin, the most handsome man of the 21st century is finally discharged. You are finally here.’

Advertisement

J-Hope also shared an old photo of him with Jin that he had shared on December 13, 2022, back when he had enlisted and captioned it ‘Time flies’.

See J-Hope’s Instagram update celebrating Jin’s military discharge here:

Know more about Jin’s future activities

Soon after Jin was discharged from the military he came on live on Weverse and greeted his fans worldwide. He will be hosting a special event on BTS FESTA day, tomorrow June 13, 2024, where he will be giving hugs to 1000 lucky fans. Jin will also have a special second session with more fans called ‘Message from Jin’ later that day.

Meanwhile, J-Hope will be the next BTS member to be discharged from the military later this year.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jin first live post military discharge: Achievements in army, soldiers' messages, FESTA plans and more highlights