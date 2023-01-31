PSY and BTS’ SUGA’s collaborative MV That That crosses 400 million views on YouTube

The music video for the song 'That That' by PSY and SUGA has surpassed 400 million views. On January 31st, PSY revealed the record on his Instagram account and said, "Thank you.” The title song 'That That' of PSY's 9th full-length album 'PSY(9)' was co-produced by PSY and SUGA. SUGA participated in writing, composing, and arranging the song.

In the music video, SUGA appears along with PSY, creating excitement in the style of a western movie hero. They have been loved by many people for their excellent chemistry, such as enjoying an exciting atmosphere and dancing with many people. Netizens who checked the post also responded positively, saying, “Congratulations,” “It’s a great record,” and “I love you both.”

On the 19th, the '32nd Seoul Music Awards' was broadcast. Next, the World Best Artist Award was introduced and awarded by baseball commentator Park Yong Taek. It was Singer PSY who was firmly defending the K-pop throne. PSY proved his overwhelming power with 'THAT THAT' with SUGA. It was an award worthy of a legendary artist. 'That That' is a dance song created in collaboration between PSY and Suga, and Suga also participated in the music video filming, drawing attention. The album PSY (9), which means 'PSY's colorful 9th ​​album', contains 12 songs ranging from lively dance songs to warm emotional songs. Psy sang '9 Intro', 'My Monday', 'Everyday' and 'Tomorrow's Me', and he collaborated with Sung Si Kyung, Heize, Jessie, Hwasa, Crush, and Tablo of EPIK HIGH on the rest.

BTS' music video 'MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)' released on the official YouTube channel of HYBE Labels reached 1.3 billion YouTube views around on January 31st. said to have passed. After surpassing 1.2 billion views in June of last year, 100 million views were added in about 7 months, making 'MIC Drop' the 4th music video with 1.3 billion views in BTS' career. 'MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)' is a remix of DJ Steve Aoki's song 'MIC Drop' from LOVE YOURSELF 承 'Her' released in September 2017, reborn as an electro trap different from the original song. did. As soon as it was released, this song, which entered the US Billboard's main single chart 'Hot 100' at No. 28, gained enough popularity to be on the chart for 10 consecutive weeks.

