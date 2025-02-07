PSY and Megan Thee Stallion team up for unique K-pop crossover series KPOPPED on Apple TV+

In an exciting fusion of global music cultures, South Korean pop sensation Psy is set to join forces with hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion and Apple TV+ for a brand-new original series titled KPOPPED. According to media reports on February 6, the upcoming show is going to deliver an unprecedented blend of K-Pop and international pop music, offering fans a fresh and thrilling competition format.

The series is being spearheaded by legendary musician Lionel Richie, serving as an executive producer alongside industry heavyweights Greg Foster and Moira Ross. Moreover, CJ ENM will also be overseeing production in collaboration with Eureka Productions. With such an impressive lineup of talent behind the scenes, KPOPPED is surely going to become a major cultural event, bringing together artists and audiences from around the world.

Unlike traditional music competition shows, KPOPPED will feature a unique twist: each of its eight episodes will spotlight a different internationally recognized pop star, who will collaborate with a top K-Pop idol team to reimagine one of their hit songs. These newly arranged performances will then be presented in front of a live audience as the teams go head-to-head to deliver the most electrifying stage.

The competitive element is expected to drive innovation and creativity, as both global and Korean artists fuse their distinct musical styles, choreography, and production techniques. The result will be a spectacular cross-cultural performance. The announcement of KPOPPED has already generated an enormous buzz among fans of both K-Pop and global pop music. Enthusiasts have taken to social media to express their excitement, with many calling it ‘epic’ and eagerly anticipating more details.

As one fan put it, “Never had I thought I’d live long enough to see Megan Thee Stallion and Psy interacting." Others are particularly thrilled about Psy’s involvement, given his role in propelling K-Pop to the global stage with the viral success of Gangnam Style over a decade ago.

While an official release date has yet to be announced, KPOPPED is expected to premiere soon exclusively on Apple TV+. Additional details about the participating K-Pop idols and global pop stars are still under wraps, but with such high-profile names already attached to the project, excitement continues to build.