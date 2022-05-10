PSY & BTS’ SUGA’s ‘That That’ debuts at high ranks on Billboard’s charts

‘That That’, the title track from South Korean soloist PSY’s 9th full-length album ‘PSY 9th’, greeted listeners on April 29 at 2:30 pm IST. Produced by and featuring BTS’ SUGA, the track immediately shot to popularity. As of writing, ‘That That’ has crossed 23 million streams on Spotify, while the music video crossed the 100 million mark on YouTube in only a week.

In the latest update (May 9, local time), ‘That That’ has officially debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart (a ranking of the most popular songs in the United States) this week at number 80! Following this announcement, both PSY and BTS’ SUGA took to their respective Instagram accounts to celebrate. While PSY uploaded a post to his feed, SUGA celebrated by way of an Instagram story update. Check out their updates, below:

Further, ‘That That’ has now also debuted at number 2 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart, and at number 5 on the Global 200 chart. Not only are these PSY’s first-ever entries on these two charts, but they also mark the highest peaks on these charts for any BTS member’s solo projects.

For the Global Excl. US entry, this is the peak for any BTS member’s solo work, as fellow member Jungkook’s ‘Stay Alive (Prod. SUGA of BTS)’ debuted at number 8 in February. Meanwhile, the Global 200 entry with ‘That That’ is also the highest-charting solo entry by a BTS member, as well as the first solo top 10 entry, (following ‘Stay Alive’ debuting at number 13 in February).

Congratulations to PSY and BTS’ SUGA!

