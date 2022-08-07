PSY & BTS’ SUGA’s ‘That That’ records 300 million views on YouTube

PSY and BTS’ SUGA’s collaborative track ‘That That’ has hit a new milestone! Produced by and featuring BTS’ SUGA, ‘That That’ is the lead single of PSY’s latest album, ‘PSY 9th’. On August 7, the music video crossed the 300 million views mark on YouTube. As the video was released on April 29, it took the song just over 99 days to hit this milestone.

With this, the music video becomes PSY’s sixth to have crossed this mark, joining his music videos for ‘Gangnam Style’, ‘Gentleman’, ‘Hangover’, ‘Daddy’, and ‘Oppa is Just My Style’. Upon its release, ‘That That’ had originally crossed 30 million views on its first day, and reached the 50 million mark on YouTube in just 75 hours. Following this, it reached the 100 million mark in only a week since the video’s release.

Not just on YouTube, but the song also proved its popularity through streaming platforms. ‘That That’ officially debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart (a ranking of the most popular songs in the United States) at number 80, for the update dated May 9 (local time). Following this, it debuted at number 2 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart, and at number 5 on the Global 200 chart.

Meanwhile, in less than a day after the song dropped, ‘That That’ had already reached number 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 73 regions, including India, the United States, Canada, Japan, and more. It also reached number 1 on Bugs’ real-time chart in South Korea immediately upon its release.

Prior to the release of the song, PSY had shared it was actually SUGA who had reached out to him in the fall of 2021 with the song. Reaching its 100th day since release, we are still just as into 'That That' as we were when it dropped!

