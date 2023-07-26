PSY, BTS’ SUGA’s That That, NewJeans’ Hype Boy, TREASURE’s DARARI, more: Vote for Most Katchy Song of the Year

K-pop releases countless bops every year and many manage to stay strong on the charts as well as find the right audience, going viral then and becoming the most ‘Katchy’ releases. The HallyuTalk Awards’ second edition brings on a list of some of the most enjoyed tracks of the year for your votes.

Most Katchy Song of the Year for The HallyuTalk Awards 2 nominations

The HallyuTalk Awards 2 brings forth interesting songs that fans worldwide have turned in to enjoy. PSY and BTS’ SUGA’s collaboration for That That shocked everyone with its force, the hook step was enjoyed by plenty. NewJeans’ Hype Boy became an unprecedented powerhouse across the globe and especially in its homeland. Soloist B.I’s BTBT with Soulja Boy and Devita soon became a top club song thanks to its groovy nature. ENHYPEN’s Polaroid Love followed up the craze with a simple dance challenge loved by fans. SEVENTEEN proved their HOT-ness with an interesting take on the term. Meanwhile, TREASURE’s DARARI was infused with a lot of trendy beats that hooked the listeners. This bunch of some very catchy- or should we say Katchy- songs invites fans to vote for their favorite.

Most Katchy Song of the Year nominees

That That- PSY (feat. SUGA of BTS)

Hype Boy- NewJeans

BTBT- B.I, Soulja Boy (feat. Devita)

Polaroid Love- ENHYPEN

HOT- SEVENTEEN

DARARI- TREASURE

How to vote for Most Katchy Song of the Year:

Comment on the post above with your pick and the hashtag #TheHallyuTalkAwards2.

Don’t forget to tag @hallyutalk in your comment!

OR

Send in your vote with the Google form attached below.

