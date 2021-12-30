PSY of ‘Gangnam Style’ and ‘New Face’ fame to return with his 9th album after 5 years

On December 29th, the highlight of the performance of 'PSY All Night Stand' was broadcast as a SBS year-end special. This day's broadcast is a highlight version of PSY's representative brand concert, 'All Night Stand', which contains only glimpses from the 2019 performance.

PSY said, "Following the Chuseok 'Drenched Show' special last year, 'All Night Stand' will be aired as a year-end special. As a year-end performance brand that has been maintained for 18 years, it did not stay up all night when it was first created, but has been staying up all night since 2016. If PSY's summer brand performance is a 'drenched show', the winter brand performance is an 'all night stand', which differentiates them in lighting, special effects, and various directing."

He continued, “I had a lot of plans this year, but I didn’t release an album because I thought that releasing a new song without a performance would be meaningless. Next year, no matter what the circumstances, I will release the 9th album. It has been two years since we felt the preciousness of the ordinary, which we usually felt in our daily life. Next year, I hope to get back what I lost in the past two years. And if I can perform again, I am more confident than any other year or any other PSY performance to write a new record that the encore never ends. “I want to say, ‘Just try to hold a concert in 2022” he said.

PSY, who announced the start of the performance with 'I Luv it', is the hit song 'The End', 'New Face', 'Bird', 'Gentleman', 'Champion', 'Trumpet' Set with hit songs such as 'Pants', 'Daddy', 'Father', 'Shake it', 'Paradise', 'Gangnam Style', 'We are the one', and 'Celebrity' filled the list. Finally, PSY said to the viewers, "You've worked hard this year, and as COVID 19 is on the rise again, I hope you take care of your health and enjoy the rest of your days”.

