PSY gives a unique shoutout to BTS’ SUGA after winning at 2022 The Fact Music Awards

The category: K-pop icon PSY was nominated for the Hot Stage award for his fabulous on-stage presence and the fiery performances that he has thus shown the audiences. Fans would know how he can be a powerful artist even today, and it was shown throughout the promotions for the song which became a viral hit thanks to the two magicians’ work.

2022 The Fact Music Awards were held on October 8 and the who’s who of the K-pop world as well as the Korean acting world were in attendance. Having begun only 5 years ago, the awards show has seen a warm welcome from fans as well as participation from the artists. With critics' categories and fan-voted awards, it was a looked-forward-to night full of glamour.

The win:

He won the Hot Stage of the Year Award at the 2022 The Fact Music Awards for his song That That for which he collaborated with BTS member SUGA. During his speech, PSY expressed his nervousness about making a longtime comeback. He went on to thank SUGA during his speech by saying, “Thank you to one who composed, wrote, featured in the song and the music video of That That, the one who said “Hyung you should go on for 10 more years'" and suggested a great collab to me, thank you to Min Yoongi (BTS’ SUGA’s real name).”

Social media fun:

PSY did not forget his beloved ‘Yoongi’ aka SUGA even on his own social media as he recorded a special video with the BTS member. As the two held the trophy for the win, their masterpiece ‘That That’ playing in the background, it was a moment to remember. The video began with a meaningful lyric from SUGA’s rap verse “Hey, have you forgotten what kind of work I do?” as it panned to reveal them smiling for their win. He hashtagged the win with another lyric from the song #MinYoongiAndParkJaesang including the real names of the two.

