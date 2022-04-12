Psy to make his awaited comeback after five years in THIS month with a full album

Psy will be returning to the K-pop scene later this month after a five-year hiatus as a singer, according to P Nation on Tuesday. His ninth full-length album is set to drop on April 29 at 6 pm The title of the album has not yet been announced.

His eighth full-length and most recent album titled ‘PSY 8th 4X2=8’ came out in May 2017. Since then, he had been focusing more on fostering new talents like rapper Jessi and singer-songwriter HyunA at his agency P Nation. Ten years ago, Psy had his big break with his hit song ‘Gangnam Style,’ which became a global sensation.

The song reached the No. 2 spot on Billboard's singles chart ‘Hot 100’ and spawned many other records with ever-increasing views of his music video on YouTube. After seeing such worldwide fame, he went on to release songs such as ‘Gentleman’ (2013) and ‘Hangover’ (2015), but none saw the same success as ‘Gangnam Style.’

On October 23, 2012, Psy met United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki Moon at the UN Headquarters where Ban Ki Moon expressed his desire to work with the singer because of his ‘unlimited global reach’. On December 21, 2012, his music video for ‘Gangnam Style’ exceeded one billion views on YouTube, becoming the first video to do so in the website's history. Psy was subsequently recognized by the media as the King of YouTube. On May 31, 2014, the video for Psy's ‘Gangnam Style’ hit two billion views. As of March 2022, it is the eleventh most viewed video on YouTube, with over 4 billion views.

In December 2012, MTV noted Psy's rise from being little known outside South Korea, to being hailed as the Viral Star of 2012’. On December 31, 2012, Psy performed in a globally televised New Year's Eve celebration with American rapper MC Hammer on-stage in front of a live audience of over a million people in Times Square, New York City. Following his departure from YG Entertainment in 2018, he founded his own company, P Nation, in 2019.

