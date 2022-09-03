PSY: P NATION’s Seoul office raided after death of ‘Summer Swag’ festival worker; Investigation ongoing

PSY's P NATION has come under fire following the death of an unidentified worker who was a part of their ‘Summer Swag’ festival team. The reportedly Mongolian worker in their 20s fell while working under unsafe conditions for the fest and passed away. While the incident took place on July 31, P NATION then released a statement expressing their grief.

In their notice of condolence, P NATION addressed the matter, saying that an outsourced staff member had passed away at the Gangneung Sports Complex in Gangwon Province while working on the production of stage structures. In the same statement, they expressed their wish to help with the funeral of the deceased. The agency also promised to take countermeasures to ensure that this does not happen again.

According to the latest reports, the labor ministry searched P NATION’s Seoul Office on August 25. The investigation process may be carried on to figure out if the worker was provided with appropriate safety gear while working on the stage. They will also figure out if the weather conditions were bad to the point of being unsafe for the workers. A search and seizure warrant was reportedly issued against P NATION to understand if the labor law of suspending outdoor work during unsafe weather conditions was violated by the company. Several officers from the Ministry of Employment and Labour were sent to locate appropriate evidence for the investigation, according to a statement from the ministry.

Previously, the famous festival faced the wrath of netizens after being called out for its massive usage of water resources even as surrounding areas suffered from a lack of water supply.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 10 years of Gangnam Style: Why is PSY’s blockbuster hit a timeless masterpiece?