PSY reveals THIS Squid Game character almost made an appearance in ‘That That’ MV feat. BTS’ SUGA

PSY’s latest release ‘PSY 9th’ was his eighth studio album. The record came about five years after ‘4x2=8’ and was a milestone for the singer as it was his first release since establishing his own label, P NATION. With multiple features on the record, it was set to become yet another feather in the hat for the 44-year-old and just when the fans thought he had revealed all the hints for the comeback, PSY dropped the bomb.

BTS member SUGA had produced the title track for the album. Called ‘That That’, over the next couple of days following the announcement, PSY revealed that not just producing but the song also featured the rapper in a verse as he made a staggering appearance in the music video. The song went viral, as did the choreography for it with millions hopping on the trend.

It seems as though SUGA was not the only surprise in store for the ‘That That’ music video. On June 9, in an Instagram post, PSY revealed a new look of himself dressed as the infamous doll, Younghee, from the superhit series ‘Squid Game’. With her characteristic orange dress, yellow T-shirt, and two pigtails, PSY looked very much the part.

He spoke about it being a deleted scene for the track and how he was thankful that the eerie character did not make a special appearance. In the video post, he can be seen playing pool with a lollipop in his hands, trying his best to score.

