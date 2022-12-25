PSY rocks the stage at his year-end concert; Surprises fans with a special guest

Soloist PSY made a comeback this year with his All Night Stand concert, an overnight spectacular that has been conducted every year since 2003. In addition, he surprised the audience by bringing a special guest to perform.

P NATION had earlier announced that the ‘All Night Stand 2022’ concert, featuring PSY, will take place from December 22-24 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul’s Olympic Park. This year-end concert event, which has been held annually since 2003, took a three-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event began at 11:42 PM, as the pronunciation of ‘42’ in Korean is similar to the pronunciation of PSY’s name. The concert continued throughout the night until public transportation became available again the next morning.

For the first time in five years, PSY this year released his eagerly anticipated eighth studio album, titled ‘PSY 9th,’ under his own label, ‘P NATION.’ Along with his previous releases, he had lots of content to perform for fans. After the announcement of the concert, he kept teasing the fans on Instagram with his dance practices.

TWICE performed as his special guest at the concert

And PSY shocked the crowd by inviting none other than the superstars TWICE on stage at the annual event this year. TWICE's nine members all performed hit songs at the concert. The girls' tremendously successful World tour came to an end on May 15, 2022, and this was their first concert performance since then. With their performances of ‘Talk That Talk,’ ‘Heartshaker,’ and ‘Feel Special,’ they undoubtedly added fun and energy to the night. Fans who attended the concert were pleased since they got to see two famous global stars perform live in front of them. Definitely, the best gift to end the year with!