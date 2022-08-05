PSY’s music video for ‘Gangnam Style’ records 4.5 billion views

PSY’s immensely popular music video for his 2012 hit ‘Gangnam Style’ has reached a new milestone! On August 4, the music video crossed the 4.5 billion views mark on YouTube. With this, ‘Gangnam Style’ remains one of the most watched music videos of all time on the platform. Further, it extends its record of being the most watched Korean language music video.

As the song was released on July 15 in 2012, it has taken about a little over 10 years for ‘Gangnam Style’ to have reached this mark. This new milestone was achieved by the music video not long after it became the first Korean language music video to ever cross 4 billion views on YouTube, last year.

The lead single from PSY’s sixth full album, ‘Gangnam Style’ became the first Korean song to reach the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 when it debuted on the chart at number two. From some of BIGBANG’s members to Yoo Jae Suk, Noh Hong Chul, HyunA and more, the music video is full of appearances by a number of well-known names. Not only did ‘Gangnam Style’ become the first ever video on YouTube to hit 1 billion views, but the music video did so in less than six months since its release.

Watch the iconic music video for PSY’s ‘Gangnam Style’ again, below:

Singer, rapper, songwriter and record producer PSY recently released his ninth studio album, ‘PSY 9th’, with its lead single ‘That That’ produced by and featuring BTS’ SUGA. The music video for the same went on to cross the 100 million mark on YouTube in only a week.