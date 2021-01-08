PSY’s P Nation CONFIRMS HyunA’s highly anticipated comeback after health related hiatus

HyunA’s agency PSY’s P Nation recently confirmed that the pop icon will be making her much-awaited comeback soon. Scroll down for details.

HyunA will officially be making her comeback soon! Today, Gangnam Style singer PSY and his label P NATION made an official announcement via Instagram saying that HyunA would be making a comeback later this month, which would mark the end of her hiatus after a severe health-related issue due to which she had to take a break. While most of the details about her comeback are being kept under wraps, the singer will reportedly make her much-anticipated return on January 28.

Even though her original comeback plans had August schedule, it changed when the pop icon suffered a health-related lapse, and had to take time off of music after announcing to drop her pre-release single GOOD GIRL on August 22, later that month her agency stated that she would be temporarily halting all activities and postponing the release due to health concerns. Even though P NATION has kept most of HyunA’s return under wraps, it seems like she may finally release her long-awaited single from last year.

For those who are not aware, Kim Hyun-ah better known as Hyuna, is a South Korean singer-songwriter, rapper and model. She made her debut in 2007 as a member of the girl group Wonder Girls. After leaving the ensemble shortly after, Hyuna subsequently left JYP Entertainment and joined the girl group 4Minute, under Cube Entertainment. 4Minute debuted in June 2009 and went on to become one of the most popular girl groups in the country. In 2018, Hyuna ended her contract with Cube Entertainment after several internal conflicts and signed with Psy's P-Nation the following year.

Credits :Instagram

