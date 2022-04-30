PSY’s ‘That That’ produced by & featuring BTS’ SUGA reigns over iTunes Charts

On April 29 at 2:30 pm IST, South Korean soloist PSY dropped his highly anticipated 9th full length album, titled ‘PSY 9th’. The release came full of collaborations with many talented artists: Epik High’s Tablo, BTS’ SUGA, Jessi, Heize, Crush, Hwa Sa and Sung Si Kyung. Out of these, BTS’ SUGA produced and featured on the title track of the album, ‘That That’.

Along with an electric music video to go with it, ‘That That’ shot up to the top of the charts all over the world. As of 6 am IST on April 30, the track was already number 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 73 different countries, including India, the US, Canada, Japan, and more. In South Korea, meanwhile, ‘That That’ shot straight to the number 1 rank on Bugs’ realtime chart in the country immediately upon its release.

Additionally, the album itself also reached number 1 in multiple regions, including Singapore, Indonesia, and more. Meanwhile, the hilarious music video, which also stars SUGA, recorded over 30 million views in one day! PSY took to his personal Twitter account to thank fans and SUGA for the achievement. Check out the Tweet, below:

Prior to the album’s release, PSY had spoken about the collaboration with SUGA during a press listening session in Seoul on April 29. He’d shared that SUGA had actually reached out to him in the fall of 2021, saying that he had a song for PSY! He also spoke about filming the music video, saying, “Our feet sank into the sand every two steps and it rained that morning so it was cold. SUGA went through a lot that day and I'm ever so grateful every time I watch the MV.”

What are your thoughts about ‘That That’ and its music video? Share with us below!

