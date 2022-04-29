PSY spills on 'That That' collab ahead of release: ‘SUGA came to me saying he made a track perfect for me’

South Korean soloist PSY is gearing up to release his 9th full-length album 'PSY 9th' later today at 2:30 pm IST through various online music streaming platforms. Prior to the release of the album, PSY held a press listening session in Seoul, where he spoke about the inside stories of the album, giving a taste of what to expect from the tracks.

When talking about the much-anticipated collaboration with SUGA on the title track 'That That', PSY shared that SUGA had actually reached out to him in the fall of 2021, saying that he had a song for him. PSY elaborated, "Leading a successful career as an individual composer himself, SUGA came to me saying he made a track perfect for me and said he wanted to produce for me.” He continued, “He brought the instrumental accompaniment for 'That That' I was then worried that I had to stop making EDM, but I couldn't do something slow. What came to my mind was a Latin-base dance tune, which was exactly what SUGA had brought."

Going beyond the track itself, PSY also spilled some anecdotes from the filming of the music video, sharing that it had actually been shot in March at a muddy beach in Incheon, South Korea. “Our feet sank into the sand every two steps and it rained that morning so it was cold.

SUGA went through a lot that day and I'm ever so grateful every time I watch the MV,” he shared.

PSY also praised SUGA in regards to the rest of the tracks on the album. According to PSY, SUGA came about as a key turning point for him in preparing for ‘PSY 9th’, saying that a lot of the tracks on the new album naturally followed after working with SUGA, thanks to the inspiration and energy he got from the BTS member. He shared, “Watching SUGA, I realised that I also used to be like that, really passionate and just having fun, bold without hesitation. I was able to rid myself of the worries I've gained from my long career."

With these new tidbits of information about the upcoming collab, we are on the edges of our seats for PSY’s 'That That', produced by and featuring SUGA of BTS!

