PSY thanks BTS’ SUGA and fans as title track ‘That That’ hits 100 million views in 1 week

On May 6, PSY took to Twitter to confirm that the title track ‘That That’ from ‘PSY 9th’ crossed 100 million views in a week and thanked everyone who helped him reach the milestone like P Nation, his fans and of course, BTS’ SUGA, the producer and featured artist of the track.

The MV gained popularity almost immediately after release, which was a given as the King of K-Pop was back with another earworm and coupled with the amazing chemistry shared with BTS’ SUGA in the MV, it was the perfect combination for success. Previously, it seemed as though SUGA was only producing the track but with new teasers, it was revealed that he, in fact, featured in the song as well as the MV.

PSY said during an interview conducted to document the journey of the making of his album that he slowly reeled SUGA in step by step into featuring in the video, which reminded the ARMYs of the time Bang PD or Bang Si Hyuk, BIGHIT’s CEO ‘tricked’ SUGA into dancing and performing in the group when he was promised the role of the producer and rapper. The hilarious confession had us laughing when the rapper and producer also confirmed that he could not believe how PSY managed to bring him on board, when all he wanted was to make music for him.

From the journey of making the music to the MV itself, fans had an amazing time seeing the two respected artists work together in this unexpected collaboration. PSY also collaborated with other amazing artists such as MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, Jessi, Bae Suzy, Crush and more!

ALSO READ: B.I unveils exciting teaser for new pre-release single ‘BTBT’ featuring Soulja Boy and DeVita

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the achievement? Let us know in the comments below.