PSY's Gangnam Style makes history as first Korean music video to reach 5 billion views

PSY, the globally celebrated K-pop star known for his hits like Gangnam Style, Gentleman, That That, and more, has scripted history with his music video for 2012 hit Gangnam Style, as the music video for the track hit 5 billion views on YouTube, on December 30.

Notably, Gangnam Style stands as a cultural phenomenon that transcended borders, captivating global audiences with its infectious beat and distinctive dance moves.

PSY's Gangnam Style music video hits 5 billion views

PSY's iconic music video for Gangnam Style has once again etched its name in YouTube history. On December 30, around 5:47 a.m. KST, the 2012 sensation surpassed a remarkable 5 billion views on the platform, securing its position as the first Korean music video to achieve this milestone.

Originally released on July 15, 2012, the music video's journey to 5 billion views spanned approximately 11 years, 5 months, and 15 days. While marking a significant achievement for PSY, it also underscores the enduring popularity and influence of Gangnam Style in the realm of online content.

Take a look at the iconic music video here:

What adds to the excitement is that this comes just a day ahead of PSY’s birthday. Taking note of the milestone achievement, PSY took to his Instagram in an ecstatic post captioned, “The best pre-birthday present ever. Thank you for 5 billion views!!”

All you need to know about PSY

Park Jae Sang, professionally known as PSY, is a prominent South Korean singer, rapper, songwriter, and record producer, born on December 31, 1977. Renowned for his humorous videos and dynamic stage performances, PSY gained international fame with his blockbuster single Gangnam Style. The song's catchy refrain even secured a place in The Yale Book of Quotations.

PSY made history on December 21, 2012, when the music video for Gangnam Style surpassed one billion views on YouTube, marking a groundbreaking achievement for the platform. This feat established PSY as the King of YouTube, as recognized by the media. The song remains one of the most-viewed videos on YouTube.

MTV acknowledged PSY as the Viral Star of 2012, highlighting his rapid ascent from relatively lesser-known outside South Korea to global stardom. His New Year's Eve performance in 2012, alongside American rapper MC Hammer, further solidified his international presence. PSY, who was associated with YG Entertainment from 2010 to 2018, went on to establish his own company, P Nation, in the following year.

