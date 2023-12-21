PSY's Gangnam Style marks 11 years as YouTube's first 1 billion views video; Reflecting on its global impact

PSY's Gangnam Style remains an unparalleled phenomenon since its release. Back in the 2010s, it dominated YouTube, transcending into one of the most significant memes of 2012. The song's infectious horse-riding dance, popularized in the music video, was adopted by millions of people. Today, December 21, marks the day when the 2012 release of Gangnam Style achieved an extraordinary milestone, reaching 1 billion views on YouTube.

The lead single from PSY 6 (Six Rules), Part 1 was the iconic Gangnam Style, a catchy K-pop tune that playfully referenced Seoul's hip Gangnam district. Accompanying the song was a music video directed by Cho Soo Hyun.

On this day, December 21, 11 years ago, PSY's Gangnam Style made history as the first video on YouTube to reach 1 billion views. Debuting at number one on South Korea's Gaon Chart on July 15, 2012, the song received mixed to positive reviews, praised for its infectious beat and PSY's entertaining dancing.

The viral impact of the song and its music video in August 2012 left an indelible mark on global popular culture. In the United States, Gangnam Style reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the highest charting song by a South Korean artist at the time. By the end of 2012, Gangnam Style had dominated music charts in over 30 countries, solidifying its place as a cultural phenomenon worldwide. PSY's dance moves in the music video further contributed to its iconic status.

Gangnam Style and PSY set approximately 10 world records, including the distinction of being the first K-pop song to reach #1 on the UK Chart. The song also secured records for being the Most Liked Video on YouTube and ranking as the most-played K-pop music video on the platform. Furthermore, Gangnam Style made history as the first YouTube video to reach 1 billion views and achieved this milestone at an unprecedented speed, marking it as the fastest video to do so.

While subsequent cultural phenomena like BTS, BLACKPINK, and other artists have broken some of these records, the impact of Gangnam Style and PSY remains iconic in the history of K-pop and global music.

Gangnam Style becoming a cultural global phenomenon leading PSY to stardom

If the song of Gangnam Style was catchy, the video proved to be a global phenomenon, going truly viral. With appearances from Korean celebrities like K-pop singer Hyuna, 7-year-old Hwang Min Woo, and comedians Yoo Jae Suk and Noh Hong Chul to engage Korean fans, it was the horse-riding dance move that captivated the world. In honor of its impact, the Gangnam Style statue, inspired by the international hit song by K-pop star PSY, has been a fixture in Seoul since its unveiling in 2016.

While most K-pop at the time adhered to a formula of meticulously crafted musicians, PSY's incorporation of electronic dance elements marked a refreshing departure from the genre's typical expectations. This innovative approach earned him the Best Video award at the MTV Europe Music Awards that year. Gangnam Style became a source of parodies and reaction videos by various individuals, groups, and organizations.

Released globally on YouTube on July 15, 2012, the video quickly garnered attention, reaching 500,000 views within a day. Attempted by figures ranging from British Prime Minister David Cameron to United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki Moon, who hailed it as "a force for world peace," the dance became a global phenomenon. During a meeting with South Korea's President Park Geun Hye at the White House on May 7, 2013, US President Barack Obama cited the success of Gangnam Style as an example of how the Korean Wave of culture was sweeping people around the world.

In today's musical landscape, PSY and Gangnam Style are both legendary, leaving an indelible mark and propelling K-pop onto the global stage. The revolution brought about by the song positioned Korea's soft power, Hallyu, prominently, paving the way for international songs to thrive in society, with subsequent groups basking in the success that Gangnam Style paved the way for.

Listen to the iconic Gangnam Style here-

