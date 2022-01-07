PSY's 'Gangnam Style' surpasses THIS number on YouTube ten years after its release

PSY's hit song 'Gangnam Style' has earned another impressive achievement, ten years after its release. On January 6, the MV for PSY's 'Gangnam Style' surpassed 4.3 billion views on YouTube. 'Gangnam Style' is the title track from PSY's 6th full album 'Psy 6 (Six Rules) Part 1' released back in 2012.

With 'Gangnam Style', PSY became the first K-pop singer to achieve a number 2 rank on the U.S. Billboard's main song chart 'Hot 100' for seven weeks, creating a global phenomenon. Even now, ten years after its major success, 'Gangnam Style' continues to receive love from all over the world. 'Gangnam Style' is also responsible for making K-pop viral at the time of its release. The song captured people's imagination and sparked dance challenges, social media content and short-format videos amongst a worldwide audience.

PSY aired a special broadcast of video footage from his 'All Night Stand 2019' concert last December 29, 2021. Meanwhile, PSY recently announced that he will be making a comeback with his 9th full album sometime this year. His last release was 'I Luv It' from his 8th studio album '4X2=8' in May 2017. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

