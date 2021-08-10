PSY's P Nation introduces 6 members to debut in their first ever boy group

PSY has hand-picked 6 contestants who will debut under his label, P Nation's! PSY has picked contestants Chun Jun Hyuk, Hyuk, Lee Ye Dam and Oh Sung Jun to join P-Nation. Before that, P-Nation added contestants Kim Dong Hyun, Eun Hwi and Daniel Jikal. With the final casting round coming up, PSY will have a chance to cast up to 4 more contestants.

With the final portion of the 5th casting round coming up this weekend on August 14, PSY will have a chance to cast up to 4 more contestants to his label. It means the other contestants still have a chance! Soon after the August 7 broadcast of SBS' 'LOUD', P-Nation officially welcomed all 6 'LOUD' contestants who were recently chosen by PSY on the program to the label. This means that these 6 boys are some of the most likely contenders to debut in P-Nation's first-ever boy group!

For those unversed, 'LOUD' is a boy group survival program in which J.Y. Park of JYP Entertainment and P NATION founder PSY set out to create two new boy groups that will debut separately under their respective agencies. The program focuses not only on the contestants’ singing and dancing skills, but also their artistic talents in other areas of performance including songwriting, producing, arranging, musical instruments, and the fine arts.

