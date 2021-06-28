  1. Home
Puncch Beat season 2 Twitter review: Here’s what netizens have to say about Priyank Sharma starrer

The high school entertainer, Puncch Beat season 2 starring Siddharth Sharma and Priyank Sharma is currently streaming. Scroll to see what the people feel about the narrative.
June 28, 2021
Puncch Beat season 1 emerged to be a success amongst the youth section of the audience and the masses due to the energetic and entertaining nature of storytelling. Relatively newcomers Siddharth Sharma and Priyank Sharma went head to head inside the boxing ring and the show emerged victoriously. With the audience giving a green signal to the show, season 2 of the high school action drama is currently streaming on a popular digital platform. Season 2 was much awaited by the fan base and netizens took to social media and expressed their opinion about the narrative and characters.

Puncch Beat is packaged as a story for a universal audience hence it also includes a romantic arc amongst the characters. As the audiences have shared the response, the romantic angle of the story is being praised immensely. The scope and scale of season 2 are bigger than the earlier season, which also applies to the action sequences played in the form of boxing matches. The audience seems to be appreciating the show and finding it entertaining. One Twitter user wrote, “Watched puncch beat season 2 today and I will say that it is not upto the expectation but yes can be watched once. It is not at all like season 1. This season revolves around mystery and thrill”. 

Take a look at the tweets:

The audience has positive things to say about the season. Even before the show went on air, a lot of excited audience members tweeted in anticipation of the show. Makers have not yet officially announced season 3 of Puncch Beat.

