PURPLE KISS chasing like a ‘Zombie’ at ‘The kiss of death’ in new music video

Rookie girl group PURPLE KISS has a rather interesting take for a first date plan. On September 8 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), the seven-member girl group challenged an uncanny concept for their latest release, the title track ‘Zombie’. They also simultaneously released their second mini-album ‘HIDE & SEEK’ consisting of 6 songs.

The music video showcased the girls partying among zombies as they danced in a luminescent club named ‘The kiss of death’. It starts with the eerie creatures walking in front of the club while PURPLE KISS takes formation. Vibrant decor around them, they sing of possessively chasing a person who they like. All seven members are dressed in uber fashionable clothes with a dark concept as their highlighted hair shines bright during the nightlife.

With an ironic “Oh you got me”, they throw away all fears making the best of their time ordering scary-looking food and playing with it. Their innocence is shadowed by their synchronized choreography, well-delivered high notes, while the highlight remains to be their rhyming rap. The girls pose in front of a fancy car, in bold clothing joining their forces to make the boys scramble with fear. Flames around them, the dancing comes to an end as the story twists with the girls going with a spooky cake and knocking on a boy’s door who faints after looking at them.

Check out the music video for ‘Zombie’ below.

