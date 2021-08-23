PURPLE KISS confirms comeback for THIS date with a dark and foggy motion poster

PURPLE KISS drops the motion logo for the second mini-album 'HIDE & SEEK', which will be released on September 8th through the official social media handles at 8:30 am IST on August 23rd and announced the comeback. The video, which started with the purple official logo of PURPLE KISS, created a mysterious and strange atmosphere with the new album name written in unique text, the eerie smoke effect and screaming sound, raising expectations for their comeback.

As a result, PURPLE KISS is returning with a new mini-album after 6 months since their debut album 'INTO VIOLET' released in March. With two pre-debut singles, PURPLE KISS, who made a mark in the music industry by showing off their outstanding musical skills even before their debut, are known to be in balance with every member honing vocal and dance skills, as well as the ability to write lyrics, compose, and create choreography in their debut album 'INTO VIOLET'. The debut announced the birth of a 'monster rookie group’.

PURPLE KISS, which is attracting attention from domestic and foreign music fans because of its seven-member, seven-color, colorful charm like purple mixed in harmony with various colors, as well as outstanding musical ability that is not like a rookie, in this album, with some fresh music, it is the '4th generation girl group'. There is a lot of anticipation as to whether they will release powerful performances. On the other hand, PURPLE KISS will make a surprise comeback with the release of their second mini-album 'HIDE & SEEK' on September 8 at 2:30 pm IST.

