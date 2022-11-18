PURPLE KISS continues with 6 members after Park Ji Eun departs from the group due to health reasons

On November 18th, the management company RBW said through the official fan cafe, "First of all, we apologize for the sudden news to the fans who love PURPLE KISS. Park Ji Eun concludes her activities as PURPLE KISS as of November 18, and PURPLE KISS continues group activities with 6 members”.

The agency said, "Park Ji Eun recently visited the hospital due to constant poor physical condition and anxiety symptoms during group activities, and was advised by a specialist that she needs sufficient rest and stability." We discussed in-depth for a long time, and after careful discussion, we came to a consensus that Park Ji Eun's activities as a PURPLE KISS member should be completed."

"We apologize for causing concern to fans, and we will not spare any support for Park Ji Eun's recovery and future steps," they said. We would like to ask for your warm support for the six members who will show their mature image."

Park Ji Eun's letter:

Park Ji Eun also released a handwritten letter and greeted fans. Park Ji Eun said, "I'm worried that you might have been surprised to see the sudden news, especially to all of you who have been waiting for good news. I have decided to go. I hope that you will look at my progress with a warm perspective." At the same time, she said, "Don't worry too much about my health, and I will appear as a better artist who can repay the love I received from you in the future."

About the group:

PURPLE KISS is a South Korean girl group formed by RBW in 2020. The group consists of six members: Na Go Eun, Dosie, Ireh, Yuki, Chaein, and Swan. They are considered to be a self-producing group, with members involved in songwriting, composing, and other aspects of their music and showmanship. The group released two pre-debut digital singles—My Heart Skip a Beat in November 2020, and Can We Talk Again in February 2021—before their official debut on March 15, 2021, with the EP ‘Into Violet’.

