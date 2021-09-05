PURPLE KISS dance without a care for their dangerous surroundings in the MV teaser for ‘Zombie’

PURPLE KISS (Park Ji-eun, Nago-eun, Doshi, Ire, Yuki, Chae-in, Suan) released the music video for the title song 'Zombie' of the second mini-album 'HIDE & SEEK' through the official social media handles on September 5th. In the released video, the members are dressed in teen casual clothes and transformed into cute zombies. By adding kitsch sensibility to a creepy atmosphere such as zombie face painting, PURPLE KISS presented a unique zombie genre.

In particular, they drew attention by performing a performance reminiscent of zombies in line with the repeated “bie” lyrics. The high level of anticipation for the performance of the new song 'Zombie' has been raised to the climax with the sophisticated movements and more diverse facial expressions. In this way, PURPLE KISS combines a horror concept with kitsch sensibility through the new song 'Zombie' and is reborn as a 'theme idol'. They plan to appeal to their own unique color with the charm of the group that breaks the conventional ideas of zombies.

PURPLE KISS unveiled the tracklist of their second mini-album 'HIDE & SEEK' through the official social media handles at 8 pm IST on August 28th. According to the released track list, this album includes the title song 'Zombie', '2AM', 'Cast pearls before swine', So WhY, 'Tears’, ‘Twinkle' and 'ZzZz'. The track list, decorated with kitsch and horror objects, foreshadows the unique charm of Purple Kiss and is expected to solidify its position as a 'theme doll' as in a group with a great dark theme.

Purple Kiss will release their second mini album 'HIDE & SEEK' on the 8th. It is a new album released six months after the debut album 'INTO VIOLET'. The title song 'Zombie' was written and composed by hit makers Kim Do-hoon and Kang Ji-won, while member Yu-ki, rapper Basic, and Onewe's Kia gave support to create a high-quality track. Meanwhile, Purple Kiss will make a comeback with their second mini album 'HIDE & SEEK' at 2:30 pm IST on the 8th.

ALSO READ: PURPLE KISS officially joins the global fan community platform Weverse

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What did you think of the MV teaser? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.