PURPLE KISS look adorable in the Christmas inspired outfits for the new holiday single concept teasers

On December 11, PURPLE KISS announced their first digital single ‘My My’ through a teaser photo of the members dressed in Christmas outfits. On December 12, they released a group teaser with all the members, giving fans the feeling of Christmas! The single is to be released on December 18.

PURPLE KISS is a South Korean girl group formed by RBW in 2020. The group consists of seven members: Park Ji Eun, Na Go Eun, Dosie, Ireh, Yuki, Chaein, and Swan. They are considered to be a self-producing group, with members involved in songwriting, choreography, and other aspects of their music and showmanship.

The group released two pre-debut digital singles—’My Heart Skip a Beat’ in November 2020, and ‘Can We Talk Again’ in February 2021—before their official debut on March 15, 2021, with the EP ‘Into Violet’.

PURPLE KISS member Na Go Eun sang her first OST for the youth drama ‘School 2021’ and the track is called ‘Dream On’. According to the production team, the OST is a light song of the dream pop genre. The charming rhythm and Nagoeun's refreshing voice harmonize well to express the fresh colors of the drama.

In addition, in the OST of 'School 2021', composer Yoon Il Sang , singer and producer Yoon Min Soo of the group 'Vibe', and RBW, the agency, also participated in the OST, raising expectations.

ALSO READ: Eric Nam casually drops the announcement of his new album release date on Instagram

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the group teaser? Let us know in the comments below.