PURPLE KISS officially joins the global fan community platform Weverse

PLORYs, we have some good news for you! PURPLE KISS has officially joined the global fan community Weverse! The talented rookie girl group debuted in March this year with their first mini-album 'INTO VIOLET'. Composed of seven members - Park Ji Eun, Na Go Eun, Dosie, Ireh, Yuki, Chaein, and Swan; the group received attention for their outstanding vocals and performance skills as well as the ability to write, compose, and choreograph their own music.

Prior to their debut, they opened an official YouTube channel and released some interesting content such as song covers and choreography videos. They will join the global fan community platform Weverse before releasing their second mini-album, HIDE & SEEK, on September 8. To celebrate the opening of Weverse, PURPLE KISS will release a welcome video for fans and hold a hashtag event from September 1-10.

For those unversed, PURPLE KISS is gearing up for an intriguing comeback! The fierce girl group will be back with their mini-album ‘HIDE & SEEK’ on September 8 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST) and fans certainly cannot keep calm! Not just that, RBW Entertainment revealed a performance video for ‘Intro: Freaky Purky’ giving a sneak peek into the album.

Congratulations to PURPLE KISS!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: PURPLE KISS turns to zombies in ‘Freaky Purky’ performance video

Are you excited for PURPLE KISS' comeback? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.