PURPLE KISS reveals concept images for upcoming comeback

More music is on its way! On August 23, PURPLE KISS revealed its intentions for a comeback on September 8 with a mini-album ‘HIDE & SEEK’ following which, the girls revealed interesting concept images for the comeback. The girls look absolutely captivating as they stand together posing at the camera.

In the group teaser image revealed on August 24 KST, the members wear black, purple and pink clothes and pose in front of the camera with a poker face. The spooky stickers surrounding the girls give an intriguing vibe to the viewers.

Here’s the first concept image for ‘HIDE & SEEK’.

[] 2ND MINI ALBUM [HIDE & SEEK] CONCEPT PHOTO

PURPLE KISS 2021.09.08 6PM RELEASE#PURPLE_KISS #HIDE_SEEK pic.twitter.com/9feVTpcY1N — PURPLE KISS (@RBW_PURPLEKISS) August 23, 2021

Following the group concept image, RBW Entertainment revealed individual concept images for the members.

Dosie looked absolutely stunning as she posed with a glass in her hand. The vocalist flaunted her half blonde and half blue hair with stunning piercings.

Na Go Eun looked like an anime character with her straight pink hair complimenting her perfectly sculpted visuals. In one picture, the member posed with a skull in her hand, while in the other, she stood between translucent curtains in summer clothing.

Yuki smirked at the camera in one of the images, while the other one captured her visuals perfectly. It is needless to say that the PURPLE KISS member totally nailed the bold make-up and dark concept of the images.

The last set of concept images revealed so far are that of PURPLE KISS’ incredibly talented singer Chaein. With blonde hair, blue contact lenses and subtle make-up, Chaein looks ready to steal everyone’s hearts.

The concept images of Park Ji Eun, Ireh and Swan are yet to be revealed.

ALSO READ: PURPLE KISS confirms comeback for THIS date with a dark and foggy motion poster

Are you excited for ‘HIDE & SEEK’? Let us know in the comments below.