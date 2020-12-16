Put together a date night and we'll tell you which BTS member would kiss you under the mistletoe on Christmas

Wondering which BTS member you would kiss under the mistletoe? Take our quiz and find out!

We've got Christmas on our mind! The annual holiday is less than ten days away and we are excited about everything involving the festival. The Christmas tree is up and so is the star! We've listed the numerous dishes that will be a part of the meal and our perfect holiday dress has also been picked. However, Christmas is incomplete without some love under the mistletoe! For the unversed, Christmas features a sweet custom, a couple standing under the mistletoe has to kiss!

We've seen it happen in Justin Bieber's music video, Harry Potter movies and more! As we countdown toward Christmas, we began wondering, which BTS member would we get to kiss (in our dreams, obviously) if we were standing under the mistletoe. Imagine standing under the mistletoe while Boy In Luv plays in the background and one of the Bangtan Boys in our arms. But which one? Find out which BTS member would you kiss, based on these few questions. Take a look!

Which BTS member would you stand a chance to kiss? RM or Jin, or Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V or Jungkook? Let us know your results in the comments below!

ALSO READ: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, or Lisa? Answer few personality questions & we’ll tell you who your BLACKPINK bestie is

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×