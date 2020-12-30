Put together a girl's night out and we'll tell you which Park Shin Hye drama you should star in

Park Shin Hye has a slew of hit dramas under her belt. But which of the three dramas - The Heirs, Pinocchio and Memories of the Alhambra - should you star in? Take this personality test and find out!

Park Shin Hye is a remarkable actress and we have had enough proof of it through the years. The actress has some stellar performances to her credit and we've loved each one of them. Take 2020 as an example. She starred in two movies, #ALIVE and The Call, where she delivered two starkly different yet powerful performances which left fans gushing. The two acts have only added more feathers to her already stellar career featuring shows like The Heirs, Pinocchio, Memories of the Alhambra and The Doctors, to name a few.

While the actress has numerous hit shows under her belt, have you ever wondered which one of her shows would you perfectly fit it? Well, we've picked out three of her hit shows and prepared this test to help you find out which of Park Shin Hye's fantasy worlds you could lead based on your personality. Take the test and find out!

Meanwhile, Park Shin Hye will soon be seen in Sisyphus: The Myth. The actress stars opposite Cho Seung Woo in the drama. The teaser was recently released. Check it out here: Sisyphus: The Myth Teaser: Park Shin Hye turns the action mode on alongside Cho Seung Woo; Watch

