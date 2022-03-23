Put together the perfect activities for a fun spring day and we’ll pair you up with a BLACKPINK member

Debuting in 2016 with four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, BLACKPINK has gone on to become the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard 200. Their 2020 release, ‘The Album’, became the first-ever album by a Korean girl group to record over 1 million sales, and BLACKPINK is the first Korean girl group to not only enter but also top Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart.

The girl group is known to have broken a multitude of online records throughout their career, and have been recognised by Forbes Korea as one of the most powerful celebrities in the country, placing first in 2019, third in 2020, and second in 2021.

BLACKPINK’s influence extends beyond music to fashion as well, with each member serving as a global ambassador for different luxury brands. The group’s members exude confidence and individuality and are always giving us major fashion inspiration with perfectly put-together outfits.

Today, we’ve put together a way to help you figure out which BLACKPINK member would love to spend the day with you, based on your idea of a perfect spring day.

Take the quiz, below:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: HallyuTalk reacts to Stray Kids’ unODDINARY release ‘MANIAC’