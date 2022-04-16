Put together the perfect pizza and we’ll reveal your secret BTS bias

With seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, BTS debuted in 2013 and went on to become one of the biggest musical artists present in the world today. Dubbed the ‘Princes of Pop’, BTS has been featured on the international cover of Time magazine a whopping three times, with the latest cover featuring them as ‘Next Generation Leaders’. In February 2022, BTS became the only act to top IFPI’s Global Recording Artists of the Year ranking for two years consecutively (2020, 2021).

The two-time GRAMMY-nominated group is now through with three days out of their four sold-out shows (‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS’) in Sin City, with the last one scheduled for tomorrow. While BTS turns Las Vegas into ‘Borahaegas’, we’ve got a fun quiz that reveals your secret BTS bias!

Take the quiz, below:

