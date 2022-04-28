Put together the ultimate playlist and we’ll reveal your BLACKPINK bestie

South Korean girl group BLACKPINK debuted in 2016 under YG Entertainment and comprises four members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard 200, BLACKPINK’s 2020 release, ‘The Album’, became the first-ever album by a Korean girl group to record over 1 million sales. Impressively, BLACKPINK is the first Korean girl group to not only enter but also top Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart.

In 2019, BLACKPINK recorded yet another ‘first’, when they became the first female K-pop group to perform at the 2019 Coachella Festival. The girl group’s set at the annual music and arts festival’s 2019 edition was met with favourable reviews by critics and fans alike.

Have you always wondered which BLACKPINK member shares your taste in music? Put together the ultimate playlist that bares your soul to find out which BLACKPINK member you could bond with the most, based on your preferred music styles.

Take the quiz, below:

