'Putting sadness behind...': Dawn begins mandatory military service as public service worker

The South Korean rapper and singer Dawn has officially started his mandatory military service. The artist personally informed the same to his fans via Instagram story. The former member of the PENTAGON will now be temporarily halting his activities to serve in the public service sector. After leaving P Nation in 2022, Dawn joined the label AT AREA, in January and released his second EP album.

K-pop star Dawn begins military service

On October 12, Dawn took to his Instagram story to pen a heartfelt message for his fans. The K-pop sensation claimed in his message that the news of his sudden enlisting was carefully kept quiet in order to enlist quietly. He also shared that he would serve as a public service worker during his military duty. He told fans that the projects he's finished will still be released before saying goodbye, and he urged them to excitedly anticipate their release.

Greetings, all. It's DAWN here.

I'm sharing some unexpected news today. Starting today, I'll be serving my military duty as a public service worker. I couldn't inform you earlier to keep the enlistment low-profile, and I apologize for the suddenness. Leaving my sadness aside, I want to express my gratitude before my enlistment. I'm always thankful to the supportive fans, and I'll return in good health after my service. The projects I've completed will still be unveiled, so please stay excited. Thank you!

More about DAWN

DAWN formerly known as E'Dawn is known for his versatility in the K-pop industry. He is a rapper, singer-songwriter, and song composer who debuted with the South Korean multi-national boy band, PENTAGON in 2016 under CUBE Entertainment. In 2018, he left the agency and joined PSY’s P Nation. Under the label, he released his first single Money. Citing that he wants to experience new things in life, the K-pop artist left P Nation and in 2023, joined AT AREA, where he released his second EP album Narcissus on September 15. The album contains two tracks Star (Feat. 10CM) and Heart.

HyunA and DAWN

On the relationship front, one of the most adorable couples in the industry HyunA and DAWN parted ways in November 2022. HyunA and DAWN started dating way back in 2016. The couple went through a lot of hardships as they faced considerable challenges following the news of their dating got leaked, leading to their departure from CUBE Entertainment in 2018. Nevertheless, they found a new home in PSY's agency, P NATION. The K-pop idols officially became engaged on February 3, 2022. Sadly, their journey took a turn for the worse when their joint song PING PONG was released, and soon after they made the decision to split up.

